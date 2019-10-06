(Bloomberg) -- Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey, who sparked a backlash against the National Basketball Association team in China after posting a tweet that appeared to favor demonstrators in Hong Kong, is backing off his since-deleted commentary.

Morey’s original post Friday night contained an image that read “Fight for Freedom. Stand with Hong Kong.” It was later deleted.

The episode is the latest incident to highlight the risks for international businesses over Hong Kong. Despite a rebuke within hours from the team’s owner, Tilman Fertitta, who said the Rockets aren’t a political organization and Morey didn’t speak for the Rockets, Morey’s commentary prompted a swift rebuke from Chinese organizations.

Chinese sportswear maker Li Ning Co. and Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Credit Card Center said they would suspend cooperation and marketing activities with the Rockets. CCTV Sports said it will halt broadcasting the team’s games.

The Rockets have more ties to China than most NBA teams. Yao Ming, arguably the greatest Chinese basketball player of all time who now leads the Chinese Basketball Association, starred for the Rockets for many years.

