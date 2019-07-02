IBM is set to join exclusive group of dividend aristocrats

Here’s some good news for beleaguered International Business Machines Corp. (IBM.N) investors: it’s about to become an aristocrat.

Dividend forecasts compiled by Bloomberg show that the technology giant is poised to join the list of so-called Dividend Aristocrats, companies that have increased their dividend in 25 consecutive years, in 2020. The ascendancy to dividend royalty comes amid a five-year slide in IBM’s stock price that has seen it pare 26 per cent of its value.

Getting added to the elite list will force funds that track Dividend Aristocrats, such as the ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats exchange traded fund, to purchase shares of the Armonk, New York-based company.

IBM would join Automatic Data Processing Inc. as only the second information technology firm on the 57 company list. The addition would boost the weight of the information technology sector in the group to match that of energy companies.

Dividend Update

Looking beyond the aristocrats, energy firms were the biggest contributors to dividend growth in the second quarter of 2019, according to Bloomberg specialists. Cabot Oil & Gas Corp., Diamondback Energy Inc., Kinder Morgan Inc. and EOG Resources Inc. had quarter over quarter dividend increases greater than 25 per cent contributing to the sector’s 6 per cent quarter over quarter growth.

Key Insights