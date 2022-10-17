(Bloomberg) -- India called this year’s Global Hunger Report, which ranked India at 107 among 121 nations, an “erroneous measure” that “suffers from serious methodological issues,” according to a statement.

Three out of four indicators in the report used to calculate the Global Hunger Index are related only to the health of the children and not representative of the entire population, the ministry of women and child development said in a statement late Saturday. The fourth indicator -- the proportion of undernourished population -- is based on an opinion poll with a small sample size of 3,000, it added.

The report, published by non-profits Concern Worldwide from Ireland and Welt Hunger Hilfe from Germany, “reeks of obvious bias” and ignores the steps taken by the Indian government to ensure food security especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

