Indigo creates temporary website for browsing after cybersecurity incident

Indigo Books & Music Inc. says it has created a temporary website for customers to use for browsing after a cybersecurity incident hit the company.

In a notice posted to the new site, the Toronto-based books and home goods retailer says the temporary website only allows for browsing and Indigo purchases still cannot be made online.

The company offered no timeline for when its website might return but says it's team is working hard to restore its online experiences.

Indigo also noted its app is unavailable and recommends customers looking to make purchases through its app or website to check back daily for updates and progress.

The company is facilitating in-store purchases, and has extended the 30-day exchange or return timeline for purchases that had to brought back between Feb. 8 and 15. Customers with such items will now have until Feb. 21 to make returns.

Indigo first notified customers of a cybersecurity incident that left it unable to process electronic payments and offer sales on its website more than a week ago.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 27, 2023.