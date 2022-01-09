(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia established a national food holding company to increase productivity and national security in the sector.

Five state-owned enterprises will be consolidated under diversified food manufacturer PT Rajawali Nusantara Indonesia as it becomes the holding parent, the company said in a statement late Friday.

The state firms are logistics provider PT Perusahaan Perdagangan Indonesia; agriculture firm PT Sang Hyang Seri; fishery PT Perikanan Indonesia; chicken and cattle producer PT Berdikari; and salt maker PT Garam.

Indonesia still imports some of its staple food needs such as rice, meat, and sugar even as an agricultural nation. The formation of the food holding company is expected to boost production capacity, expand trade markets and distribution, as well as improve supply chains and business digitization, according to Deputy State Firms Minister Pahala Mansury.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.