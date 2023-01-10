(Bloomberg) --

The daughter of a former Iranian president was sentenced to five years in prison after being arrested for her alleged role in anti-government protests, the semi-official Mehr news agency reported.

Faezeh Hashemi, a former lawmaker and the daughter of ex-President Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, is also facing “other cases” in court, the semi-official Mehr news agency said, citing her lawyer Neda Shams.

She had been arrested for “inciting rioters” in September, days after the death in police custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini sparked nationwide unrest.

Hashemi was charged with collusion against national security, propaganda against the state and disrupting public order, according to an earlier report by Mehr. The ruling is not final, her lawyer said.

