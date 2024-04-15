(Bloomberg) -- French President Emmanuel Macron urged Israel to respond to Iran’s attack over the weekend in “a calibrated manner” to avoid an escalation in the hostilities.

“We’re going to do everything we can to avoid flare-ups, in other words, escalation, and try to convince Israel that we shouldn’t respond by escalating, but rather by isolating Iran,” Macron said Monday in an interview with BFM TV and RMC radio. “Iran decided to strike Israel in an unprecedented way. So we have to stand by Israel to protect it as much as possible, but also call for a limit to avoid escalation.”

France wants to convince the countries in the region that Iran is a danger, and will aim to increase sanctions and step up pressure on its nuclear activities, he said.

European nations, as well as the US, are urging Israel not to react aggressively to Iran’s missile and drone attack on Saturday night. While unprecedented, the assault caused minimal damage and no fatalities as almost all the projectiles were intercepted. The American, British and French air forces shot down some of them in coordination with the Israelis.

Israel has said it will respond, but hasn’t said how or when. Iran’s strike followed the April 1 attack on its diplomatic compound in Syria, for which it blamed Israel.

Any reprisals by Israel should be limited to military interests and done in “a very calibrated manner to put an end to the back and forth,” said Macron, who said he plans to soon talk to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will speak with Netanyahu as soon as today in an effort to prevent a further escalation, according to a person familiar with his plans who spoke on the condition of anonymity. Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and the UK’s David Cameron will travel to the Middle East later this week.

“This is a time to think with head as well as heart,” Cameron said on Sky News on Monday morning. “We are urging that they shouldn’t escalate.”

Macron spoke at the Grand Palais, an exhibition hall in central Paris that will be the site of the Olympic fencing and taekwondo competitions in July and August. Macron said he would like a truce in place for the games, which kick off July 26.

“We’re also going to do everything we can to have an Olympic truce,” he said. “We’re obviously thinking of Israel, Gaza, all the theaters. It’s an opportunity that I’m going to try to involve a lot of our partners in. The Chinese president is coming to Paris in a few weeks. I’m asking him to help me.”

--With assistance from Paul Wallace.

(Updates with background of the strike in the fifth paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.