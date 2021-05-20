GAZA CITY, GAZA - MAY 20: Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Gaza City on May 20, 2021 in Gaza City, Gaza. Civilian casualties continue to rise as Israel-Gaza violence entered a tenth day. More than 220 people in Gaza and twelve people in Israel have been killed as cross-border rocket exchanges continue. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to continue the bombing campaign despite increasing calls from the United Nations and the international community to end the conflict. The conflict which erupted May 10, comes after weeks of rising Israeli-Palestinian tension in East Jerusalem, which peaked with violent clashes inside the holy site of Al-Aqsa Mosque. (Photo by Fatima Shbair/Getty Images)
, Photographer: Fatima Shbair/Getty Images Europe
(Bloomberg) -- Israel’s security cabinet voted unanimously to approve an end to the hostilities in Gaza, according to Hebrew media outlet Ynet.
Egyptian brokers will coordinate the exact time of the cease-fire with Hamas, who has been fighting relentlessly with Israel for the past 11 days, according to the report.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.