(Bloomberg) -- Johnson & Johnson raised its 2023 revenue outlook as its drugs business came in slightly ahead of expectations.

Operational sales for the full year will now range from $84.4 billion to $84.8 billion, J&J said Tuesday in a statement, up from an August forecast for sales of $83.6 billion to $84.4 billion. Adjusted earnings will be $10.07 a share to $10.13 a share, J&J said, compared with the earlier outlook of $10 a share to $10.10 a share.

Sales in the pharmaceutical unit, the New Brunswick, NJ-based company’s largest, reached $13.9 billion, beating the average estimate of $13.5 billion. The company’s medical devices sold $7.5 billion, lower than the $7.59 billion seen by Wall Street.

J&J’s biggest drug, Stelara, beat analysts’ expectations with sales of $2.86 billion, beating estimates of $2.58 billion.

