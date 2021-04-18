(Bloomberg) -- Japanese exports posted a double-digit increase for the first time in more than three years in March as the recovery picked up in key markets abroad.

The value of overseas shipments gained 16.1% from a year ago, led by exports of cars, plastics and non-ferrous metals, the finance ministry reported Monday. Economists had forecast an 11.4% increase. The figures were boosted by comparison with data from 2020 when the coronavirus was slamming global trade.

Key Insights

Rising exports provide key support for Japan’s economy at a time when vaccination delays and an emerging fourth wave of virus infections are weighing on domestic activity.

The gap between foreign and domestic markets was highlighted last week in a report on machinery orders that showed local orders falling, while those from abroad surged.

Looking ahead, climbing U.S. retail sales and demand from China, where year-on-year growth jumped by a record last quarter, are likely to keep driving Japan’s exports. March shipments to China probably give a better sense of the trend than the previous two months, which were distorted by the timing of the Lunar New Year holidays.

A drop in the yen’s value gives exporters another tailwind. The currency fell roughly 4% versus the dollar last month, increasing the value of repatriated profits.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“A key question for Japan’s near-term outlook is whether exports will keep the recovery on track as a virus comeback depresses domestic demand. The balance of evidence suggests yes.”

--Yuki Masujima, economist

To read full report, click here.

Get More

Imports rose 5.7% from the previous year, compared with a 4.7% increase forecast by analysts.

Exports to China surged 37.2% from a year earlier. Shipments to the U.S. rose 4.9%; those to the EU gained 12.8%.

The trade balance was 663.7 billion yen in the black. Analysts had expected a 493.2 billion yen surplus.

