(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s government will implement policies to boost take-home pay amount for some part-time workers as it tackles the labor shortage, the Yomiuri newspaper reports Sunday without saying where it obtained the information.

The government will pay as much as ¥500,000 ($3,370) per employee to companies with more than 100 employees with plans to raise wages or extend working hours to ease their financial burden of paying premiums into the social welfare system

Workers counted as dependent on their partners, and who aren’t currently making social insurance contributions, will continue to be exempted for up to two consecutive years even if their annual pay exceeds ¥1.3 million

