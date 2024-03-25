(Bloomberg) -- The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida communicated his intention to meet with Kim, a month after she indicated a summit may be possible.

Kishida conveyed through a channel his willingness to meet Kim Jong Un in person as soon as possible, Kim Yo Jong said in a press statement issued Monday via the Korean Central News Agency.

The statement came after Kim’s sister offered a rare olive branch to Japan last month saying the two countries can open up a new future together if Tokyo makes a “political decision to open up a new way of mending the relations through its courteous behavior and trustworthy action.”

Still, Kim Yo Jong reiterated in the latest statement that if Japan tries to interfere with North Korea’s exercise of sovereign rights like it does now and is resolutely preoccupied with the abduction issue, it will inevitably face the reputation that Kishida’s plan is nothing more than a move for popularity.

Asked in parliament about the statement, Kishida said he was unaware of the report, but reiterated previous comments that he has approached North Korea via various channels.

Kishida said it was important to have a summit to resolve matters including the abduction issue.

It would be difficult for Kishida, whose approval rating remains near a record low, to avoid the issue of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korea. The issue has played a prominent role in the priorities of his ruling Liberal Democratic Party for years.

Tokyo officially lists 17 of its citizens as having been abducted by North Korea in the 1970s and ’80s, five of whom returned home in 2002.

North Korea considers the issue settled and has blasted Japan for repeatedly raising it. North Korea claims that eight of the abductees have died and the other four were never in its country.

