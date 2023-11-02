{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Most Popular Content

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    1h ago

    Lightspeed Commerce reports Q2 revenue up 25% from year ago

    The Canadian Press

    We are giving them free terminals: Lightspeed CEO on pushing company's own payment software

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Lightspeed Commerce Inc. reported a smaller loss in its second quarter compared with a year ago as its revenue rose 25 per cent.

    The company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says it lost US$42.5 million or 28 cents per share for the quarter ended Sept. 30 compared with a loss of US$79.9 million or 53 cents per share a year earlier.

    Revenue totalled US$230.3 million, up from US$183.7 million in the same quarter last year.

    On an adjusted basis, Lightspeed says it earned four cents per share in its latest quarter compared with an adjusted loss of five cents per share in the same quarter last year.

    In its outlook for its third quarter, Lightspeed says it expects revenue between US$232 million and US$237 million and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of about US$2 million.

    Lightspeed also says it expects revenue for its 2024 financial year to come in between US$890 million and $905 million and adjusted EBITDA to be break even or better.