(Bloomberg) -- Premier League team Liverpool FC is in talks with various media groups about being part of a behind-the-scenes documentary, according to people familiar with the plans.

Liverpool was the subject of an earlier documentary, Being: Liverpool, in 2012, filmed when Brendan Rodgers was manager of the team. The current manager, Juergen Klopp, is supportive of the latest project, one person said, after reportedly turning down interest from Amazon.com Inc.’s successful All or Nothing series in 2018.

Liverpool, which is owned by Fenway Sports Group and is in first place in the Premier League standings, declined to comment. The discussions may not lead to an agreement, one person said.

Sports teams have increasingly welcomed cameras into both the dressing room and the boardroom in a bid to reach new fans. Football clubs in England have been especially popular with media groups including Netflix Inc., Amazon and Walt Disney Co., which have in the past commissioned documentaries on clubs such as Sunderland, Manchester City, Arsenal, Tottenham, Newcastle United and Wrexham.

Netflix also produced the series Drive to Survive, about Formula 1 auto racing, which some observers say has increased interest in the sport.

Last year, Fenway agreed to sell a minority stake in Liverpool to New York-based investment firm Dynasty Equity. The investment will be used primarily to pay down debt incurred during the pandemic and to enlarge Anfield Stadium and develop training facilities and the team roster, Bloomberg News has reported.

