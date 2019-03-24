(Bloomberg) -- Lloyd’s of London plans to appoint women to its all-male nominations and governance committee to improve diversity and will convert the pub beneath its offices into a coffee shop in an attempt to phase out its drinking culture, the Sunday Times reported.

Lloyds, which runs the 331-year-old exchange for the worldwide insurance market, is also calling an emergency meeting of senior brokers and underwriters to discuss how the organization should handle complaints about sexual harassment and bullying, the newspaper said. Lloyd’s spokespeople didn’t respond to emails seeking comment on the planned initiatives sent outside business hours.

Bloomberg Businessweek reported last week on the endemic sexual harassment and bullying at Lloyd’s.

