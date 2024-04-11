(Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Wes Edens’ New Fortress Energy Inc. has dismissed a liquefied natural gas trader and a strategist in London, according to people familiar with the matter.

The departures involved Peter Leoni, head of LNG supply and trading, and James Roughneen, a trading strategist., said the people who asked not to be named because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

Leoni’s and Roughneen’s LinkedIn profiles indicated their tenures at New Fortress ended in March. Neither individual responded to a reporter’s inquiries. The company didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Trading operations are expected to be consolidated in New Fortress’ New York headquarters, one of the people said.

New Fortress has delayed the start of a floating gas-export project in Mexico that was originally expected to come online last year. The company has two LNG import terminals in Brazil and is developing a third, in addition to terminals in Jamaica, Puerto Rico, and elsewhere in the western hemisphere.

New Fortress also has looked to develop an LNG terminal in Ireland, which was later denied by local authorities, and in Sri Lanka. The company also has signed a supply agreement with Venture Global LNG Inc. for future cargoes from Louisiana-based plants.

