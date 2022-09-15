(Bloomberg) -- The Louisiana Bond Commission has approved a $39 million line of credit to the Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans needed to build a critical flood-control plant, after delaying it twice over city officials rebuking the state’s abortion ban.

The commission voted 11 to 1 on Thursday to move forward with New Orleans’ request. Attorney General Jeff Landry’s representative voted against the proposal. Landry, last month, had urged the commission to stall its approval until the city council rescinds its resolution to not use its funds to enforce the state’s abortion ban, or testifies at the commission’s meeting about why they won’t.

New Orleans City Attorney Donesia Turner attended Thursday’s meeting on behalf of the city council.

“No one has broken a law,” Turner said. “The city council, the mayor, and the police superintendent have not stated that they won’t enforce the law. They said it would not be a high priority.”

Louisiana’s abortion ban does not include exemptions for rape or incest. It also prosecutes providers, who can face up to 15 years in prison depending on when the pregnancy was terminated.

“What the city council believes, and the city believes, and NOPD believes, is that we should put our resources toward significant violent crime,” Turner said.

The $39 million in funds is expected to help the Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans finance a new power complex that would run the city’s drainage pumps as it grapples with the impending hurricane season.

“While we are grateful that the State funding process has progressed for our critical infrastructure needs, the Sewerage and Water Board team and our partners never stopped working on these essential projects,” said Ghassan Korban, executive director of the board.

During Thursday’s meeting, Landry’s representative said it was “disingenuous” to claim that prolonging the vote would impact flooding. New Orleans’ request is designated a priority 5, which means money for it won’t be set aside any sooner than next fiscal year, the representative said.

Other commission members criticized the state’s attorney general for dragging the matter.

“We’re not lawyers, we’re here dealing with finances,” Louisiana Treasurer John Schroder said.

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser echoed the sentiment, saying if Landry thinks what the city did is against the law, he should “take it up in the courts.”

This isn’t the first time the bond commission has tussled over a socio-political issue. Last November, the group removed JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a $700 million bond deal over the bank’s stance on guns.

The commission’s decision to approve the line of credit on Thursday was lauded by New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

“We are thankful for the Bond Commission putting the needs of the people first and no longer withholding resources related to improving New Orleans’ aging infrastructure,” she said in a statement.

