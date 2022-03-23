43m ago
Malaysia, Singapore Set to Work Toward Full Travel Resumption

(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia and Singapore’s health ministers have agreed that the pandemic situation in both countries have stabilized, Malaysian Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin wrote on Twitter Wednesday.
- The two ministers agreed they can work immediately toward the full resumption of air and land travel for the fully vaccinated
- Khairy and Singapore Health Minister Ong Ye Kung had a meeting today focusing on the details for full border reopening between the two countries, Khairy said in an earlier tweet
- NOTE: Malaysia will reopen its borders to international tourists April 1, while Singapore is aiming to allow anyone who is fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to enter its country
