European stocks rose to a fresh record as a clutch of solid company reports provided evidence that the earnings recovery is filtering through to a wider swathe of the economy.

The Stoxx 600 gained 0.4 per cent as brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev NV rallied more than 4 per cent on better-than-expected North American sales and Siemens Energy surged 12 per cent after boosting guidance. US futures were little changed, while the benchmark Treasury yield rose two basis points to 4.48 per cent.

“Right now we’re seeing the broadening of performance, especially from the earnings perspective,” Nataliia Lipikhina, head of EMEA equity strategy at JPMorgan Private Bank, said in an interview on Bloomberg TV. “The market wanted to see that earnings in different sectors, not just tech, are delivering.”

Global stocks have staged a comeback so far in May, fueled by prospects of Fed rate cuts and earnings beats, though the pace of the advance is easing. Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari said it’s likely the central bank will keep rates where they are “for an extended period of time.”

The Fed’s more deliberate approach has put it out of sync with central banks in Europe that have already embarked on easing. Wednesday, Sweden’s Riksbank kicked off its rate cutting cycle, easing policy for the first time in eight years. That followed the Swiss National Bank’s decision to leapfrog peers with an interest rate cut in March.

Fed Governor Lisa Cook is due to speak later Wednesday.

European stocks have added 2 per cent already this month, getting a boost from corporate earnings and expectations that the European Central Bank will start cutting rates from June. The FTSE 100 also hit a fresh record.

In Asia, the focus was on President Xi Jinping’s trip to Europe and how trade relations will develop. In another sign of geopolitical tensions between China and the West, the US has revoked licenses allowing Huawei Technologies Co. to buy semiconductors from Qualcomm Inc. and Intel Corp., according to people familiar with the matter.

Oil fell to the lowest level since mid-March, after a mildly bearish U.S. stockpile report.

Key events this week:

Germany industrial production, Wednesday

Fed Governor Lisa Cook speaks, Wednesday

Bank of Japan issues summary of opinions from April policy meeting, Thursday

China trade, Thursday

UK BOE rate decision, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, Thursday

UK industrial production, GDP, Friday

ECB publishes account of April policy meeting, Friday

BOE Chief Economist Huw Pill speaks, Friday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.4 per cent as of 10:26 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures were little changed

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 1 per cent

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.2 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2 per cent

The euro was little changed at $1.0745

The Japanese yen fell 0.5 per cent to 155.45 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2325 per dollar

The British pound fell 0.2 per cent to $1.2480

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.1 per cent to $62,256.74

Ether fell 1.8 per cent to $2,993.06

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.48 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 2.45 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 4.14 per cent

Commodities

Brent crude fell 1.6 per cent to $81.83 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.2 per cent to $2,308.33 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.