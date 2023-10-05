(Bloomberg) -- Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador renewed his broadside challenge to the country’s business interests with an unexpected change to airports’ concessions agreements, sending stocks tumbling and the adding pressure to the peso.

The benchmark stock index fell more than 4.4% on Thursday, the most intraday since March 2020, in reaction to the surprise announcement — it wasn’t immediately clear what changes the government had made, and the companies didn’t elaborate. The peso fell 1.6%, lagging most Latin American currencies.

The change to concessions arrangements adds further confusion to what has been a largely enigmatic approach to the business community by AMLO’s administration. On one hand, his tenure has been marked by a surge in foreign investment as US companies moved supply chains closer to home, which has helped fuel a record run for the country’s currency.

Mexico Airport Operators Say Government Changed Fee Structure

But he’s also at times angered private sector leaders with moves such as seizing a stretch of rail line owned by a billionaire businessman and increasing the state’s role in the aviation and mining sectors.

Rodolfo Ramos, a strategist at BBI Bradesco, said the unclear move was raising concerns that other regulated sectors could see unexpected changes by the government.

“I think no one’s safe. We thought that airports were relatively better positioned than others,” “This starts questioning rule of law and if the government respecting contracts.”

Mexico Volatility Highest In 6 Months as Bulls Stopped: Chart

Worst on record

Shares in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB, and Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB tumbled as much as 44%. For the latter, known GAP and OMA, respectively, it was the worst intraday drop on record.

The national aviation agency “unilaterally and without prior communication” modified the fee structure related to its airports, GAP said in a statement sent to the local regulator after-hours on Wednesday. A large part of airport operators’ revenue in Mexico come from so-called TUAs, or passenger fees for airport use.

GAP, Asur and OMA said in filings that they are evaluating the effect of the changes on their operations. A spokesman for the infrastructure, communications and transport ministry didn’t reply to a request for comment.

Authorities have in recent weeks increased their activity in the sector, with the government announcing the revival of state-run airline Mexicana de Aviacion and transferring the operation of Benito Juarez International Airport to the Navy following an announcement in June.

In August, Lopez Obrador railed against the high profits of airport groups but said he wouldn’t touch concessions. “Do you know how much they make?,” he asked at his daily press conference on Aug. 10.

“Fifty percent per year! We respect the agreements, and that is why we are not modifying those concessions, but we can no longer continue with that policy. The government must be to serve the people, not to be a committee serving a minority,” Lopez Obrador said at the time.

