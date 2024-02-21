(Bloomberg) -- An email detailing a senior Morgan Stanley banker’s “visceral reaction” to doing business with billionaire Mike Ashley is among a trove of internal documents set to be pored over during a London trial into the bank’s “unfair” $995 million margin call.

The retail tycoon’s Frasers Group Plc sued Morgan Stanley and Danish lender Saxo Bank after the banks issued the massive margin call over Ashley’s derivatives trade positions in Hugo Boss AG. While the claim against Saxo Bank was paused by a court, Frasers has pursued Morgan Stanley ever since.

The margin call was unfair and “capricious,” Frasers’ lawyers will argue during the UK trial that starts Wednesday. Simon Smith, the then-head of EMEA investment banking at Morgan Stanley, had a “visceral reaction” to the prospect of doing business with Frasers, which fueled its stand on the margin call, lawyers for Frasers said in court filings citing emails.

“We just don’t like him,” another Morgan Stanley banker had said in a reference to Ashley, Frasers’ lawyers said in their arguments.

Smith didn’t take part in the decision on the margin call, which was based on stress tests and standard practice, lawyers for the US bank argue. Frasers’ trade positions posed significant potential risks to Morgan Stanley.

There was no “irrationality” on the part of Smith or the bank when it decided not to enter into any contractual relationship with Frasers, they said.

Before the dispute arose Morgan Stanley was unwilling to offer corporate and advisory services to Frasers because of Ashley’s reputation, “deserved or otherwise,” for being litigious among other reasons, the bank’s lawyers said.

Ashley’s retail firm was trading in options through Saxo Bank, which in turn executed them with the US bank, according to the filings. The margin call represented the risk that Hugo Boss’ share price might jump by more than 400% from the strike price and cause losses.

“Frasers has never been a client of Morgan Stanley. This claim is contrived and without merit and we will defend it vigorously,” a spokesperson for Morgan Stanley said in an emailed statement. Lawyers for Frasers declined to comment.

