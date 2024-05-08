(Bloomberg) -- Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi met with executives from SpaceX’s Starlink unit, who expressed an interest in obtaining a license to operate in the southern African nation, according to the presidency.

Masisi held a meeting with the Elon Musk-owned company’s director of global licensing and activation while in the US for a business summit, his office said in a statement issued in the capital, Gaborone, on Wednesday.

The regulator didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. SpaceX didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment sent by email.

Starlink has been under pressure to cease operations in several countries where it isn’t licensed after a March investigation by Bloomberg News revealed the extent to which the satellite network is being used outside of its authorized jurisdictions.

Read More: Starlink Still Works in Unauthorized Countries Despite Warnings

--With assistance from Loni Prinsloo.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.