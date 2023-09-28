(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve Bank of New York said it canceled President John Williams’ visit to Long Island scheduled for Friday “due to an urgent family matter.”

Text of comments the New York Fed chief was due to deliver during the visit will still be be published, the regional bank said in a statement Thursday.

Williams’ daylong visit to the region would have included meeting leaders in the agricultural and business industries, as well as a visit to Hofstra University.

