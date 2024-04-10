Noboa Gets Slap on Wrist for Ecuador’s Raid on Mexican Embassy

(Bloomberg) -- Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa got away with a diplomatic slap on the wrist from the Organization of American States after raiding the Mexican embassy in the capital.

OAS member states, in a resolution Wednesday, “energetically condemned” the Ecuadorian national police’s violent entry into the colonial-style Quito mansion on April 5 to arrest a fugitive politician. Former Vice President Jorge Glas had been sheltering on the premises.

Without naming Mexico, the OAS resolution also criticized the government of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador for failing to uphold diplomatic conventions by granting asylum to Glas, convicted of graft, and for seeking to help him escape to Mexico, where several of his political allies have found refuge.

The Washington-based regional organization said that embassies “must not be used in ways incompatible with the functions of the mission.” It added that OAS member states must refrain from intervening in the internal affairs of other nations and “respect the laws and regulations of host states.”

Analysts described the resolution as a partial victory for Noboa.

“Member states want to send a message to Ecuador, but most also understand the provocation,” said John Polga-Hecimovich, a professor of political science at the US Naval Academy.

“It’s a strong backing for Ecuador, implicitly they’re saying that the Mexicans failed to respect the right to asylum” by protecting a common criminal, said Michel Levi, professor of international relations at Universidad Andina in Quito.

Brazil and Colombia said Glas should be allowed to travel to Mexico as part of a solution to the crisis.

AMLO, as the president is known, told reporters earlier Wednesday that Mexico will file a suit against Ecuador before the World Court in The Hague on Thursday.

