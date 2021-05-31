Australia Will See More Covid Clusters: Epidemiologist

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust says it and a partner have made an offer to buy Australian Unity Healthcare Property Trust that values it at $2.6 billion, including debt.

AUHPT owns 62 hospitals, medical office buildings and other health-care facilities.

The deal requires AUHPT unitholder approval.

Including the REIT's directly held units, the bidding consortium owns 5.1 per cent of the aggregate value of issued and outstanding AUHPT units and has options for an additional 11.1 per cent.

It says it is AUHPT's largest beneficial unitholder.

Toronto-based NorthWest Healthcare holds a portfolio with interests in 186 properties in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.