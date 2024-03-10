Oil price news: Oil falls near US$81 as investors look ahead to U.S. inflation print

Oil edged lower as traders wait to see if a week of key data inputs can break the market from its recent torpor.

Brent futures lost more than 1 per cent to trade near US$81, with equity markets also trading generally lower. Investors are watching for a possible hotter-than-expected US inflation read on Tuesday, which could muddy the path for monetary policy. Monthly oil market reports from the IEA, OPEC and the US are also due this week.

Oil is coming off its least volatile week since late 2021 as the market juggles competing bullish and bearish factors. OPEC+ production cuts and Middle East tensions are being offset by rising supply from outside the group and persistent concerns around the economic outlook for top importer China.

“It has been popular to be sensibly concerned about the global economy, about oil demand, about OPEC+ resilience and about US shale oil discipline,” said Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodities analyst at SEB AB.

Iran’s oil exports, meanwhile, have reached their highest level since 2018 — when former US President Donald Trump abandoned Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers and reimposed sanctions — the country’s oil minister said.

Prices: