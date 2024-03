OPEC+ Agrees to Extend Supply Curbs to End of Q2: Delegates

(Bloomberg) -- OPEC+ agreed to extend current supply curbs to the middle of the year to avert a surplus, according to delegates who asked not to be identified.

The output reductions amount to roughly 2 million barrels a day on paper. The 22-nation bloc is led by Saudi Arabia and Russia.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.