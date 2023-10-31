1h ago
Panama Congress Committee Votes in Favor of Mine Referendum
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Panama’s proposal to hold a referendum on the controversial contract with Canadian miner First Quantum Minerals Ltd. was approved by a legislative committee Tuesday, clearing the first hurdle as the bill is fast tracked in congress.
The bill will be sent to the plenary for general debate, where it will require a majority vote in two separate sessions for definitive approval in the 71-member legislature.
Read more: Panama’s Investor-Friendly Image at Risk From Anti-Mining Rage
Congress convened special sessions for Wednesday and Thursday ahead of a public holiday in Panama on Friday.
