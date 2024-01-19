(Bloomberg) -- Paraguay’s central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 6.5%, slowing its easing pace while saying that borrowing costs are approaching a neutral range.

Friday’s decision to lower the key rate by 25 basis points followed two consecutive half-point cuts in November and December. The move was widely expected by analysts surveyed by the central bank.

Policymakers said in a statement that they will monitor domestic and international events to ensure inflation converges with the 4% target.

Central banks across Latin America are reducing borrowing costs thanks to slowing inflation. Mexico remains an outlier, with its central bank keeping its policy rate unchanged at 11.25% since April as the pace of consumer price increases remains above target.

Paraguay’s inflation accelerated to 3.7% in December, led by rising prices for services and food.

