Paramount Sales Beat Forecast After Growth in Online Division
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Paramount Global reported second-quarter sales that beat analysts’ projections, thanks in part to a 40% jump in its streaming-TV business.
- The parent of CBS, MTV and other TV networks reported sales of $7.62 billion, beating analysts’ estimates of $7.43 billion. Earnings came to 10 cents a share, the company said Monday, beating Wall Street projections for a breakeven quarter.
- The company also announced the sale of its Simon & Schuster publishing business to KKR & Co. for $1.62 billion.
Key Insights
- Paramount managed to beat estimates despite weakness in the TV ad market. Ad sales at traditional networks fell 10% to $1.95 billion.
- The company reported 61 million subscribers for its Paramount+ streaming service, slightly below forecasts for 61.2 million. The direct-to-consumer unit lost $424 million, compared with analysts’ projections for a loss of $527 million. Its portfolio also includes the ad-supported, free-to-watch Pluto service.
- Profit at Paramount’s film studio tumbled $5 million. Last year’s second quarter included results from the hit Top Gun: Maverick.
Market Reaction
- The shares rose as much as 6.3% to $17.10 in after-hours trading. They were down 4.7% this year through the close of regular trading on Monday.
