Picking the right tech stocks: Three hot picks from Mark Lehmann Iva Poshnjari, BNN Bloomberg

The tech sector has been under pressure this year as the industry proceeds with deep job cuts as part of cost control. For one investment expert, this trend calls for selective stock picking within industry.



Speaking with BNN Bloomberg's Amber Kanwar on Thursday, Mark Lehmann, chief executive officer of JMP Group LLC, said tech restricting could lead to future profitability and market share growth for the right companies.



“Picking stocks matters and management really matters (in tech) and I think that’s a theme we’ll continue to play out through the rest of 2023,” he said.



Lehmann recommended Enova International Inc. (ENVA), Salesforce Inc. (CRM) and Meta Platforms Inc. (META) as his three hot picks in the tech sector.



He, his family members, and his firm do not own any of the stocks mentioned above, however, his investment banking clients do.



