(Bloomberg) -- PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s Harris Williams has hired Martin Keck from Needham & Co. in a move by the mergers and acquisition advisory firm to build its technology practice.

Keck, based in Boston, is joining Harris Williams as a managing director in the technology group, according to a statement. He was a managing director at Needham for more than eight years and previously held roles at Expedia Group Inc., Bain & Co. and Silver Lake Partners.

“The technology sector remains one of the most active sectors for M&A, driven by increasing digital and modernization initiatives, and we look forward to Martin’s many contributions as we continue to expand our capabilities in this dynamic market,” Bob Baltimore and John Neuner, the co-chief executive officers of Harris Williams, said in the statement.

In January, Harris Williams advised supply chain management software provider Magaya Corp., a portfolio company of private equity firm LLR Partners, on its recapitalization from funds advised by Apax Digital, confirming an earlier report by Bloomberg News. Last November, Harris Williams acted as lead sell-side adviser to software solutions company A2mac1 on its sale to Providence Equity Partners.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.