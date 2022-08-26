'Powell is a dove in wolf's clothing,' says bond market expert Iva Poshnjari, BNN Bloomberg

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated on Friday that the central bank will remain cautious on easing interest rates in the coming months, but one money manager is not convinced.



At the annual Jackson Hole Economic Symposium, Powell said history warns against "prematurely loosening" interest rates, and that "restoring price stability" will take time.



“While Powell was hawkish, we still believe Powell is a dove in wolf's clothing,” Andrew Brenner, the head of international fixed income at National Alliance Securities, said in a TV interview on Friday.



Brenner noted that the latest string of U.S. economic data has led him to believe inflation in that country has peaked.



“When you have the unemployment number start to tick up around four to 4.25 per cent, I think Powell will run for the hills and start easing,” he stated.



