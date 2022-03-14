(Bloomberg) -- The only Russian stock traded on Hong Kong’s exchange has lost about $6.7 billion in market value since the invasion of Ukraine, as global investors shun Russian assets in the face of stringent sanctions.

Shares of Hong Kong-listed United Co. Rusal International PJSC, Russia’s biggest aluminum producer, have tumbled 47% since President Vladimir Putin launched a military operation in Ukraine on Feb. 24. Equities trading on the Moscow Exchange has been halted since Feb. 25.

The company, which gets about a quarter of its revenue from Russia, said U.K. sanctions on Oleg Deripaska and other Russian individuals have no impact on Rusal and parent company En+ Group International PJSC. Deripaska has stakes in En+ Group.

Some U.S. banks in Hong Kong, including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Citigroup Inc., have refused to participate in transactions involving Rusal’s stock, according to a Financial Times report. Rusal reports results on Wednesday.

