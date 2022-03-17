(Bloomberg) -- A closely watched deadline for Russia to pay interest on dollar bonds has passed with holders saying they’ve seen no signs of the funds, starting the clock ticking on a 30-day grace period before any default could be declared.

Russia had until the end of business Wednesday to honor coupons totaling $117 million on the two notes. If it doesn’t do so within the grace period, that would be the first time the nation has reneged on its obligations to foreign creditors since the Bolsheviks repudiated the czar’s debts in 1918.

Any such outcome could reinforce Russia’s exclusion from global capital markets and raise its borrowing costs. The government and firms including Gazprom and Lukoil have about $150 billion of foreign-currency debt. Such amounts and the broader financial squeeze may not be enough to threaten a global financial crisis. But the strains are rippling through emerging markets and could deal shocks to a world economy undergoing a seismic transformation in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.

“In my view the larger implication is about what China and other emerging markets will do,” said Alberto Gallo, a portfolio manager at Algebris UK Ltd.

As for the impact on Russia itself, while its economy has been devastated by measures such as freezing much of the central bank’s $640 billion in reserves, the country’s large current account surplus means it doesn’t necessarily need bond market access.

In a decree issued on March 7, President Vladimir Putin set out new rules for debt settlements and divided foreign creditors into two categories: those from “countries that engage in hostile activities” can only be paid interest and principal payments in rubles.

The new procedure involves opening so-called Type C accounts, which can be done automatically without the consent or involvement of a foreign creditor, Morgan Lewis partner Grigory Marinichev said. For investors based in unfriendly nations, receiving transfers into Type Cs is “equivalent to paying into a blocked account,” Marinichev said. “You can’t repatriate those rubles.”

Any such payment would likely kick off a bout of legal wrangling between Russia and its bondholders over what constitutes a legitimate settlement of the debt. That matters not just for bondholders but for the investors holding $40 billion worth of credit default swaps linked to Russian debt.

Wider Consequences

There have also been signs of strains among some Russian corporate borrowers. Internet search engine Yandex, social-media network VK Co Ltd. and Ozon Holdings have already initiated talks with creditors.

Fallout from the broader Russian debt woes could have wider global implications.

“It has a bigger potential impact than what we have seen in Argentina,” said Antoine Lesne, head of strategy for SPDR, State Street’s ETF offering and a holder of Russian debt. Argentina defaulted on $95 billion of debt in 2001, which spiraled into a 13-year legal saga between the government and holdout creditors.

Simon Harvey, head of FX analysis at Monex Europe, expects money managers to become much more cautious around emerging-market credit.

“I think the biggest hit will obviously be on the flow of capital,” he said. “Investors have now been woken up to the perils of investing in higher-yielding sovereign debt.”

Other potential impacts are also impossible to predict with certainty.

In 1998, Moscow’s default on its domestic debt and moratorium on payment to foreign creditors rippled across the global economy, contributing to the collapse and subsequent rescue of hedge fund Long-Term Capital Management, an event cited by the World Bank’s chief economist in an interview on Tuesday.

“Remember LTCM? That wasn’t necessarily on anyone’s radar screen at the outset of the Russian default in August 1998,” said World Bank Chief Economist Carmen Reinhart. “Those things start to surface. Exposures are opaque.”

