(Bloomberg) -- Russians are increasingly traveling back to Spain, despite restrictions imposed by the European Union on flights from Russia after its invasion of Ukraine.

The number of short-term Schengen visas granted to Russian nationals by Spain so far this year has almost tripled to 108,862 from the same period a year ago, according to Spanish foreign ministry data obtained by Bloomberg. A ministry spokesperson declined to comment on the reasons for the increase.

While the overall number of visas issued is still below levels before the Covid-19 pandemic, the bounce shows growing travel by Russians to western Europe, despite the EU limits on Russian aircraft. A ban on Russian travelers by eastern European countries, including Poland and the Czech Republic, could be prompting some to redirect to western Europe, said one European diplomat.

Economists estimated that millions of Russians have left their country since the invasion of Ukraine, a trend which accelerated after President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial military mobilization in September.

The EU suspended a visa facilitation agreement with Russia in September, potentially slowing the entry of its citizens by raising costs and adding documentation requirements.

--With assistance from Ania Nussbaum and Alberto Nardelli.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.