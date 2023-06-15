Biden, Blinken and Betting on Sports: Your Saturday US Briefing
Business tycoon Charles Worthington is looking to sell an eight-bedroom villa in Mykonos, in what would be the biggest-ever deal of its kind on the Greek island.
Australia will invest A$2 billion ($1.4 billion) to build thousands of government-subsidized homes across the country, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said, a move that will help resolve a housing supply crunch that is being blamed for resurgent property prices.
New Jersey collected $2.6 billion of major tax revenue in May, a $642 million or 20% decrease from the same month a year ago.
The top US financial regulators say they are stepping up scrutiny of how exposed banks are to commercial real estate, as vacancy rates increase.
Jun 15, 2023
BNN Bloomberg,
As housing prices climb and the dream of owning a home fades even further for many Canadians, a real estate broker says there are many factors driving up the prices.
For one, supply is critically low, said Nasma Ali, founder and broker at One Group.
“There’s a lot of factors that come into play when we have a very low supply,” she told BNN Bloomberg Thursday.
The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation reported housing starts for the month of May dropped 23 per cent compared to a month prior and the annual rate of urban starts fell 30 per cent.
This comes a year after the CMHC reported that Canada needs 5.8 million new homes by 2023 for the real estate market to reach affordability.
COVID-19 also played a role, Ali argues, as home prices were able to skyrocket during that time frame.
“It really scared buyers and then when prices started to come down a little bit, then the rates scared them,” she said.
Federal and provincial governments have instituted several measures meant to drive down prices, including a ban on foreign homebuyers and a savings account for first-time buyers, to name a few.
Unfortunately, Ali worries those measures will do little to address the issue.
“Especially in Toronto, we’ve seen a lot of focus be on housing being investments,” she said.
“I just don’t see any of these having a real impact.”