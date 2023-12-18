(Bloomberg) -- A company that provides thousands of crew to the global shipping industry said it’s asking vessel owners to consider routes that avoid the Red Sea in order to keep its staff safe.

A wave of Houthi militant attacks on merchant shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden has prompted many of the world’s top owners to pause routes or even divert vessels away.

V.Group, which has access to a pool of more than 44,000 seafarers, is advising all of its customers to consider alternatives including diversions, a spokesperson for the company said by email.

“V.Group is advising all customers to consider all alternatives to minimise the risk to seafarers, vessels and cargo,” the spokesperson said. “The final decision on a ship’s route rests with the customer.”

At least three more incidents were reported to the UK’s Navy on Monday.

Ships that want to use Egypt’s Suez Canal as a short cut between Asia and Europe must sail through the Red Sea. Going the long way around Africa adds thousands of miles to voyages, and hundreds of tons of extra fuel consumption.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.