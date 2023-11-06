(Bloomberg) -- A number of Acapulco hotel owners, including billionaire Carlos Slim, have committed to reopening in the beach resort town devastated by Hurricane Otis, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said.

The government is aiming to have 35 hotels operational by April, when a tourism fair will be held in town, AMLO, as Lopez Obrador is known, said on Monday in his daily press conference. The president said on Sunday he spoke with businesspeople including Slim, who committed to rebuilding his Hotel Calinda Beach, as well as the owner of the iconic Mundo Imperial hotels and the founder of Grupo Vidanta, among others.

Hurricane Otis ravaged Acapulco on Oct. 25 with winds in excess of 165 miles (266 kilometers) per hour. In addition to destroying the city, the storm left 47 dead and 53 missing as of Monday morning.

The president plans to hold a meeting with Acapulco business leaders in Mexico City this week at the presidential palace, he added.

The government is currently in the process of doing a census of those affected and by the end of Sunday had gone to 172,000 homes out of an estimated 250,000 affected, AMLO said. It plans to announce on Tuesday details of a plan aimed to bolster security in the city, which will include 38 facilities for security forces.

