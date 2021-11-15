(Bloomberg) -- PB Fintech Ltd., the operator of online insurance marketplace Policybazaar, surged as much as 23% in Mumbai, joining a flurry of Indian companies that recently jumped on their first day of trading.

The startup climbed as high as 1,205 rupees as of 10:04 a.m. local time, after pricing shares in the initial public offering at 980 rupees apiece, the top of an indicative range. It raised about 57 billion rupees ($761 million) in the IPO that saw almost 17 times demand for shares on sale.

The company, backed by SoftBank Group Corp., Tiger Global Management, Temasek Holdings Pte. and others, debuted amid a stellar year for India’s stock market, with several consumer-tech unicorns lining up to list on the country’s public markets. IPOs in the South Asian nation have raised more than $12 billion so far this year, already a record year in proceeds.

Before Monday, Indian IPOs larger than $100 million rose by an average of 21% on their first day of trade, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Last week FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd., the entity that operates Indian beauty startup Nykaa, finished its first session 96% higher than the listing price.

Policybazaar, founded by Yashish Dahiya in 2008, pioneered comparison shopping in life, health, auto, travel and property insurance. With Bollywood-inspired ads, it’s trying to tap a large population of under-insured or uninsured Indians in a country of more than 1.3 billion people. Though the government has recently pushed health insurance plans to the less privileged, overall insurance penetration hovers in the single digit.

The startup, and its peers, have brought transparency to insurance pricing in a market where a young, growing middle class and awareness about health and retirement planning are buoying demand amid rising economic uncertainties.

About 26 billion rupees in the offering were allocated to anchor investors, including funds managed by BlackRock Inc., Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority.

PB Fintech will use the proceeds to enhance visibility and awareness of its brands, expand its consumer base including an offline presence, for strategic investments and acquisitions, and to expand outside India.

Kotak Mahindra and Morgan Stanley were the global coordinators for PB Fintech’s IPO. Other bookrunners included Citigroup Inc., ICICI Securities Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., IIFL Securities Ltd. and Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.