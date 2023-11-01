Software stocks best positioned for growth through AI: analyst Iva Poshnjari, BNN Bloomberg

Artificial intelligence could drive growth for years to come in certain software stocks, one analyst says.



Tyler Radke, lead equity research analyst responsible for covering Global Software at Citi, told BNN Bloomberg on Wednesday that software companies that have market advantages and are positioned competitively through artificial intelligence will reward investors.



“You’re going to see the impacts of AI really play out over a number of years and a number of quarters for software,” he said in a television interview.



He recommended Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), Mongoldb Inc. (MDB), and Snowflake Inc.

(SNOW) within the software sector.



He, his family, his firm and his investment banking clients do not own any shares in the companies mentioned above.



