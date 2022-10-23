1h ago
South Africa’s $8.5 Billion Climate Pact Is 97% Loans, CHN Says
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) --
Less than 3% of an $8.5 billion climate finance deal being offered to South Africa by some of the world’s richest countries will come in the form of grants, Climate Home News reported, citing a copy of the financing provisions.
Of the rest of the money 54% will come in the form of concessional loan and 43% will be commercial loans and investment guarantees, the UK-based publication said. The proposed pact was announced at last year’s international climate summit in Glasgow as a package offered by Germany, France, the US, UK and the European Union to help South Africa transition away from coal.
Germany will provide $1.2 billion in concessional loans, money lent to South Africa at attractive rates, through its development finance institutions while France will make $1 billion available, the publication said. A further $2.6 billion will come from Climate Investment Funds, which offers concessional finance from six multilateral development banks including the World Bank.
The US will pledge to lend South Africa $1 billion in commercial loans as will the European Investment Bank, Climate Home News said. The UK will offer $1.7 billion in commercial loans and debt guarantees and just $230 million will come in the form of grants, according to the publication.
Less than 1% of the total is earmarked for social investment meant to cushion communities dependent on the coal-fired power plants that will be closed while 5% will go toward developing a green hydrogen industry, the publication said.
Progress on the pact is expected to be announced at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt next month. It is expected to serve as a prototype for similar deals with other coal-dependent developing nations such as Indonesia, Vietnam and India.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
5:28
Snowbirds will face a 'perfect storm' of rising costs this winter
-
4:12
Inflation: Here are the grocery items that increased the most in September
-
7:22
Bank of Canada rate hike: Here's what economists are expecting
-
7:15
No longer tied to offices, workers are still bound by the clock
-
6:46
Renting in Toronto: Tips for finding a place
-
6:54
Vancity to offer carbon footprint tracker for its Visa credit cards