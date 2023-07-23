(Bloomberg) -- Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez boosted his support during the final days of the election campaign to deny his right-wing opponents a majority in parliament.

While the center-right People’s Party won the most seats, with 136, the right-wing bloc got only 170 in total, with 96% of the ballots counted. Sanchez’s Socialists returned 122 deputies and, with a wider range of potential partners, could potentially muster 172 votes.

That result leaves neither one of the main parties able to reach the 176 votes needed for an outright majority in the 350-strong chamber and potentially leaves a Catalan separatist group with a key role to play.

Sanchez could squeak through in a vote of confidence if Junts per Catalunya chose to abstain but Spain is most likely heading for an extended period of gridlock.

“Sanchez, ever the political survivor, lives to fight another day,” Federico Santi, an analyst at Eurasia Group, said in an interview. “Neither the right nor the left have a clear path to a majority. Currently, the most logical conclusion seems to be repeat elections.”

PP leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo had looked set to oust the 51-year-old Socialist when a polling blackout began on Tuesday, with the final surveys suggesting the right-wing bloc would win as many as 180 seats.

JPMorgan analyst Marco Protopapa wrote in a note last week that an inconclusive result vote “could be the least market and growth friendly outcome for the additional uncertainty it would trigger.”

Outside the Socialists headquarters, Sanchez’s supporters danced and waved party flags and also the rainbow flags backing the LGBTQ community. Across town, the mood was more subdued outside the PP’s offices as conservatives tried to put a brave face on a victory that fell short of their expectations.

The shock result vindicates Sanchez’s high-risk decision to call an early election after his party was given a kicking by voters in May’s regional elections.

Sanchez has led an economic rebound that pushed employment to its highest ever and eased double-digit inflation. All the same, the surge in prices over the past two years have left Spaniards with one of the sharpest drops in real income in Europe and some people are struggling to repay mortgages as market rates surge.

The premier has promised relief to mortgage holders by extending home loan in order to reduce monthly payments.

--With assistance from Macarena Muñoz.

(Updates with context from fourth paragraph)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.