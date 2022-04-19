U.S. index futures declined along with stocks in Europe, while bonds around the globe slumped as investors weighed the prospect of aggressive policy action to curb inflation.

Contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 erased early gains to trade lower after U.S. stocks ended little changed Monday. Treasuries extended declines, with the 10-year yield hitting a fresh three-year peak. German and U.K. 10-year yields climbed to the highest since 2015 as bonds across Europe plunged. The dollar edged higher.

Healthcare and consumer-products companies led a decline of more than 1 per cent in the Stoxx Europe 600 index, with technology stocks also underperforming. Energy shares were led higher by TotalEnergies SE on a positive first-quarter report.

Investors -- already betting on an almost half-point Federal Reserve rate increase next month -- are reassessing tightening expectations after St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said that hikes of as much as 75 basis points -- while not the base case -- shouldn’t be ruled out. The last increase of such magnitude was in 1994.

Disruptions to supply chains from China’s lockdowns and to commodity flows from the war are keeping pressure on central banks to rein in runaway prices at a time when global growth is tipped to slow. The World Bank cut its forecast for global economic expansion this year on Russia’s invasion.

“The Bullard comments really encapsulate the quandary that many of the world’s central banks have found themselves in,” said Jeffrey Halley, a senior markets analyst at Oanda. “Luckily, they have plenty of excuses in the shape of the pandemic and the Ukraine war. Central banks can now play catchup, hike aggressively and run the risk of recessions. Getting the pain over and done may be the least worst option.”

Equities gained in Japan as the yen extended its longest losing streak in at least half a century. Hong Kong technology names declined on ongoing concerns over regulation. China dropped as investors assessed measures to tackle economic headwinds from COVID-led lockdowns.

In China, markets are also awaiting the release of banks’ benchmark lending rates on Wednesday after the People’s Bank of China reduced the reserve requirement ratio for most banks Friday but refrained from cutting interest rates.

The latest policy measures “have really highlighted easing is required,” Gareth Nicholson, Nomura chief investment officer and head of discretionary portfolio management, said on Bloomberg Television. “The markets don’t believe enough has been done and they’re going to have to step it up.”

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Monday that Russian forces had begun the campaign to conquer the Donbas region in Ukraine’s east as Moscow continues moving troops and material into that part of the country.

What to watch this week:

Earnings include American Express, China Telecom, IBM, Johnson & Johnson, Netflix, Tesla

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans to speak, Tuesday

EIA crude oil inventory report, Wednesday

China loan prime rates, Wednesday

Federal Reserve Beige Book, Wednesday

French presidential election debate, Wednesday

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, due to speak, Wednesday

Euro zone CPI, U.S. initial jobless claims, Thursday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell, ECB President Christine Lagarde discuss global economy at IMF event, Thursday

Manufacturing PMIs: Euro zone, France, Germany, U.K, Friday

Bank of England’s Andrew Bailey to speak, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 fell 0.3 per cent as of 5:55 a.m. New York time

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.4 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 1.4 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 0.3 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1 per cent

The euro rose 0.2 per cent to US$1.0800

The British pound was little changed at US$1.3028

The Japanese yen fell 1 per cent to 128.32 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 2.89 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced nine basis points to 0.93 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced 10 basis points to 1.99 per cent

Commodities