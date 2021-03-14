(Bloomberg) -- Stocks are set to kick off the week weighed down by a jump in bond yields ahead of a key Federal Reserve meeting. The dollar was mixed against its major peers.

Futures pointed to Japan stocks dipping, while they were little changed in Australia. The S&P 500 Index closed higher Friday amid rallies in financial and industrial shares as the rotation into value shares resumed. The Nasdaq 100 Index gauge slumped after accelerating vaccinations in the U.S. and the passage of the $1.9 trillion pandemic-relief bill sent Treasury yields past 1.64%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added to its all-time high.

Elsewhere, oil fell for the first week in two months to end below $65 a barrel. Bitcoin rose above $61,000 before pulling back.

Surging bond yields continue to preoccupy investors concerned about the prospect of excessive inflation amid a wave of stimulus and vaccine rollouts. Relatively smooth bond sales last week had eased concerns on the fixed-income outlook before yields spiked again Friday. The focus now turns to the Fed decision later in the week.

“It’s not just a question of level, it’s a question of pace,” said Charles-Henry Monchau, who serves as both chief financial and chief investment officer at FlowBank SA. “Are we going to move on the bond yields too quickly too fast for the market to adjust or is it going to be a smooth journey to higher bond yields?”

If bond yields rise in an orderly way and are backed by better growth, “you are going to see a continuation of this rotation,” he said. “But if it’s going to be too brutal, the market might have some issues to adjust accordingly.”

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said U.S. inflation risks remain subdued despite the Biden administration stimulus.

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index rose 0.1%.

The Nasdaq 100 Index fell 0.9%.

Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.2% earlier.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures were little changed.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures rose 0.2% earlier.

Currencies

The yen was at 108.98 per dollar.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3% Friday.

The euro traded at $1.1953.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries increased nine basis points to 1.62%.

Australian 10-year bond futures were lower.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.6% a barrel to $65.61.

Gold was at $1,727.11 an ounce.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.