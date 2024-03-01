(Bloomberg) -- Super Micro Computer Inc. and Deckers Outdoor Corp. have been added to the S&P 500 index in the latest quarterly weighting change.

The two firms will replace Whirlpool Corp. and Zions Bancorp NA prior to the start of trading on March 18, S&P Dow Jones Indices said in a press release late Friday. Shares of Super Micro soared as much as 14% in postmarket trading while Deckers Outdoor rose more than 2%.

California-based Super Micro has seen its shares gain nearly 220% this year alone as euphoria for disruptive technologies fuels demand for its servers — the infrastructure for the chips that in turn run applications powered by artificial intelligence. This year’s run-up follows a gain of more than 240% over the course of 2023.

Interest in the company ramped up after preliminary quarterly results released last month exceeded expectations, and the company subsequently raised its revenue forecast.

Super Micro’s Chief Executive Officer Charles Liang told Bloomberg last week that “the market demand is so strong” as he eyes sales of as much as $25 billion.

Meanwhile, shares of Deckers Outdoor — the maker of Hoka running shoes and UGG boots — rallied 35% this year. The company in its latest earnings report boosted its full-year profit and sales forecast.

To qualify for the S&P 500, companies must be highly liquid US firms with a market capitalization of at least $15.8 billion, and meet profitability, liquidity and share-float standards.

Inclusion in the benchmark is becoming more important for companies in a world increasingly dominated by passive investment funds. Furthermore, a spot in the coveted S&P 500 boosts a firm’s investor profile and adds to trading liquidity — factors that can potentially propel a company’s stock price higher.

In the previous round of rebalancing, Uber Technologies Inc., Jabil Inc. and Builders FirstSource Inc. replaced Sealed Air Corp., Alaska Air Group Inc. and SolarEdge Technologies Inc. in the S&P 500.

