The use of technology within the transportation and industrial sector is driving productivity and growth potential, according to one analyst.



Allison Poliniak-Cusic, senior analyst at Wells Fargo Securities, said investment and the use of new technology are set to present growth opportunities for companies within this space.



“The companies that particularly are our top ideas are really centred on creating disciplined levels of capacity, using technology to drive some of that productivity,” she said in a Friday interview with BNN Bloomberg’s Amber Kanwar. (can you check the quote)



She recommended Ametek Inc. (AME), Wabtec Corp. (WAB) and JB Hunt Transport (JBHT) as her top three picks within the transportation and industrial sector.



Poliniak-Cusic, her family and her firm do not own any shares in the stocks mentioned above, however, her investment banking clients do.



