The U.K. stock market has underperformed the U.S. and Canadian markets over the past year, but one market expert says there are many investment opportunities to be had despite the pullback.



Jason Del Vicario, portfolio manager with Hillside Wealth Management at iA Private Wealth, said he isn’t reading too much into market weakness. He is focused on high quality companies to buy in this environment.



“The definition for us of a high quality (company) is first and foremast that the company is funder-run or funder-owned, that they have shown the ability to produce consistently high returns on invested capital — let’s say great than 20 per cent, (and) they have little or no debt,” he said in a Friday interview with BNN Bloomberg’s Amber Kanwar.



He recommended Calnex Solutions PLC (CLX), Fevertree Drinks PLC (FEVR) and Games Workshop Group PLC (GAW) as his top three investment ideas for U.K. based stocks.



Del Vicario, his family and his investment banking clients own shares of all three stocks mentioned above. His investment firm does not.



