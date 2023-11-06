(Bloomberg) -- Telecom Italia SpA has agreed to sell its landline network to KKR & Co., in a blockbuster €22 billion ($23.6 billion) deal backed by Italy’s government that’s sparked resistance from the company’s top shareholder.

The phone carrier’s board, following a weekend-long meeting, on Sunday approved the grid sale to the US private equity firm — crucially stating that the deal won’t be subject to a shareholder vote.

That means the carrier plans to plow ahead with the decision despite fervid opposition from its largest investor, French media conglomerate Vivendi SE.

Telecom Italia shares gained as much as 5.4% in early trading Monday, while the company’s bonds rose across the board, with the senior unsecured notes due in 2055 up by as much as 2 cents on the euro, according to CBBT pricing compiled by Bloomberg.

Minutes after Telecom Italia announced the deal approval, Vivendi signaled that it will seek to block it, issuing a statement that it “will use any legal means at its disposal” to challenge the decision. The media conglomerate has already called for an extraordinary shareholders meeting where it could try to rally support to halt the sale.

The deal could provide a lifeline for debt-laden Telecom Italia, allowing it to reshape its core business and position it for future mergers and acquisitions. The slimmed-down carrier could focus on marketing and selling phone services while the grid, which handles digital, ultra-broadband operations, would be controlled by the US fund under government oversight.

KKR has valued the network at €18.8 billion, but the overall value of the deal would be as much as €22 billion based on what could be earned if the grid is merged with the one owned by smaller rival Open Fiber SpA.

Telecom Italia said it expects to complete the transaction by the summer of 2024 and that the deal will allow it to reduce its debt by €14 billion.

Competitive Market

The deal could now pave the way for other M&A opportunities in the Italian telecommunications sector.

Italy has one of the world’s most competitive telecoms markets, with monthly subscriptions for full-fiber landline services, which usually include unlimited Internet, priced as low as €20 to €25, about a quarter of what most US consumers pay.

Competition has heated up in recent years as new players arrive — notably France’s Iliad SA, which entered the Italian mobile market in 2018, positioning itself as a cutthroat, no-frills specialist and sparking an all-out price war.

Telecom Italia’s board did not approve a separate KKR offer for its subsea cable unit Sparkle, extending a deadline to Dec. 5 to verify the possibility of a higher offer for the division, which had been valued at about €1 billion.

What Bloomberg Intelligence Says:

Telecom Italia’s sale of its domestic fixed grid to KKR without a shareholder vote heralds legal drama amid a Vivendi backlash, which has the capacity to hinder a transaction, we think. A high earnout component — 15% of valuation — and the absence of a Sparkle sale cap the attractiveness of the deal for Telecom Italia investors.

The 11-3 board decision over the weekend marks a victory for Telecom Italia Chief Executive Officer Pietro Labriola, the main architect of the network sale plan.

It’s also an outcome that will be welcomed by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s administration. The deal could allow the ex-phone monopoly to slash its debt while also giving Rome a degree of oversight over an asset it’s long insisted is strategic.

Telecom Italia has been trying to sell the grid for months. While the company is privately owned, Meloni’s government and the administration of her predecessor Mario Draghi both played key roles in engineering a deal that would allow the state to maintain influence.

Italy is set to get a 20% stake in the network unit as part of the deal, and Meloni has set aside up to €2.5 billion to invest in the company.

Board approval looked uncertain as recently as the end of last month, after London-based investment firm Merlyn Advisors Ltd. presented a surprise plan to halt the sale and to replace Labriola.

While Merlyn only owns about 0.006% of Telecom Italia, Vivendi latched onto its proposal as part of its campaign to value the grid at a higher level, at least €30 billion. Merlyn said after the Telecom Italia announcement that it will also pursue legal action to halt the sale.

--With assistance from Giulia Morpurgo and Chiara Remondini.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.