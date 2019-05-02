(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. is seeking to raise about $2 billion through offerings of debt and common stock, one week after Elon Musk said there was merit to the cash-strapped company raising more capital.

The electric-car maker filed Thursday to sell $1.35 billion in notes and about $650 million in shares. Musk, Tesla’s chief executive officer, will participate in the offering by buying as much as $10 million in stock.

Musk, 47, said on several occasions last year that Tesla would no longer need to raise capital. The CEO changed his tune after a record decline in vehicle deliveries and the company’s biggest-ever debt payment depleted its cash balance to a three-year low of $2.2 billion in the first quarter.

Tesla shares climbed as much as 4.7 percent to $244.98 in premarket trading. The stock has plunged 30 percent this year.

